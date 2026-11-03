Iritty: Loop the heavy rope over the shoulder. Lock the left knee and drive the foot deep into the dirt. Dig the right heel in, leaning back with everything you've got. First, stall the opponents’ charge. Then, as one cohesive force bound to a single line, the entire squad heaves backwards in unison. Pivoting on that anchored left foot, they drag the rivals across the mark, unleashing a thunderous roar from the crowd.

It is this electric energy that fuels Helen Binu as she hauls in golden laurels in tug-of-war contests. At this year’s Kerala State School Sports Meet, she not only led the Kannur district team to gold but was also adjudged the tournament’s Best Player.

Whether it is the rhythmic, ground-shaking footwork of Chavittu Nadakam, the gritty, heel-digging intensity of tug-of-war, painting, or singing, Helen takes on every challenge with effortless ease. Hailing from Parikkalam in Ulikkal, the Plus-Two student of St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Kunnoth, is proving that there is hardly an arena outside her reach.

With a national gold and a glittering haul of state medals already in her showcase, Helen’s passions run far beyond the sports arena. She balances athletic rigour with artistic expression, pursuing dance, painting, theater, and vocal music. A true artist at heart, she quietly treasures her sketches and home-recorded songs away from the public gaze.

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While she initially showed promise as an athlete, competing up to the district level across multiple track and field events, the lack of advanced training facilities led her to channel her raw power into tug-of-war.

Her breakthrough came in the eighth grade at St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Manikadavu, where physical education teacher Robin P. Joseph spotted her grit, introduced her to tug-of-war, and coached her all the way to a national gold medal. She currently trains under Rajith Kumar from Koothuparamba.

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Helen comes from humble beginnings. She is the daughter of Binu Thomas, a laterite quarry worker from Parikkalam, and Rosmin. Her brother, Hebin, is a Class 8 student.