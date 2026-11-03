KOCHI: As the yacht approached through a curtain of water sprayed by naval tugs, three-and-a-half-year-old Ritubhadra watched in wonder. Her curiosity soon gave way to unbridled excitement when she spotted her father on the deck amid the ceremonial water salute.

Sitting in her mother Sree Lakshmi's arms, she smiled and waved excitedly at him. The moment he stepped ashore, she rushed into his arms, showering him with hugs and kisses before launching into endless chatter after 10 months apart.

Ritubhadra's father, Ananthu A V Nair, a native of Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, is the leading medical officer aboard INS Sudarshini, which returned to the Kochi naval base on Monday after completing its 10-month global expedition. For the crew, the homecoming meant an equally emotional reunion with their families after months at sea.

The sailors, led by commanding officer Commodore Ravikant Nanduri, received a grand welcome at the naval base, with Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena leading the reception.

Powered entirely by wind, INS Sudarshini covered more than 22,000 nautical miles (40,744km) in 287 days before returning to its home port. The expedition took the vessel across four continents, 13 countries and 18 ports.The voyage was undertaken as part of the 'Maha Sagar' mission, aimed at strengthening ties among friendly navies and promoting maritime security. Carrying the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), the expedition sought to foster international friendship and maritime cooperation.

Commodore Nanduri said crossing the Atlantic Ocean during a 19-day leg was among the toughest challenges, with the crew battling adverse weather and rough seas. Commissioned in 2012, this was the first global voyage, or 'Lokayan', undertaken by INS Sudarshini.