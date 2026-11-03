Munnar: A herd of wild elephants strayed into the Lakkaad Estate in Devikulam, damaging crops, smashing a residential gate, and destroying potted plants.

The intrusion began around 3:00 pm on Sunday when a mother elephant and two calves raided the farmland of George Mukkathu in the Factory Division, feeding on guavas, pumpkins, and passion fruit. Although the herd retreated around 5:30 pm, they returned at 10:00 pm and wrecked the house’s gate, plants, and flowerpots.

Following an alert from the family, the Forest Department’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) rushed to the scene and drove the elephants away.

On their retreat into the forest, the herd damaged more potted plants and vegetation in front of another residence. Earlier in the day, a herd of six wild elephants was also spotted roaming the Middle Division of the Lakkaad Estate.