Kottayam: A gang of notorious criminals turned the Changanassery police station into a battleground on Monday night, unleashing a horrifying seven-hour ordeal between 10 pm and 5 am.

Three police officers were injured during the chaotic struggle to subdue the men, one of whom savagely bit a sub-inspector on the chest. The situation spiralled so far out of control that around 30 police personnel from neighbouring stations had to be deployed to reinforce security as gang associates swarmed the station perimeter.

The drama began earlier in the evening when the trio went on a rampage through Changanassery town. They first stirred up violence at a local bar before storming a mobile shop in the Municipal Arcade, where they brutally assaulted shop workers using lethal weapons. When officers moved in to apprehend them, Sub-Inspector Ajithkumar and CPO Rijo Mon sustained injuries. Additional police forces eventually arrived to secure the suspects and bring them to the station.

Accused Midhun Thomas, Saju Jojo, and Jubin

Those arrested were identified as Midhun Thomas, 38, Saju Jojo, 32, both repeat offenders, and Jubin, 33, an advocate who was also part of the the violence.

Even after being brought to the police station, the violence refused to abate. The suspects attacked officers, hurled explicit abuse, and damaged station equipment. Midhun and Saju were eventually forced into a holding cell while Jubin was held outside. However, Midhun, reportedly under the heavy influence of drugs, began brutally beating Saju inside the cell.

When Sub-Inspector Reynold stepped inside to handcuff Midhun, the intoxicated suspect lashed out and bit the officer directly on his chest. Meanwhile, Jubin continued his aggressive rant and destruction of property outside the cell.

Around midnight, news of the arrest spread, prompting a mob comprising their accomplices to gather around the station premises. Police managed to chase them away, but as a precautionary measure, 30 additional personnel from the Thrikkodithanam and Chingavanam stations were deployed to guard the building until dawn.

A special squad led by DySP S Ashad, CI Anil George, SI Akhil Vijayakumar, ASIs Asha and Saini Sebastian, ACPO Aneesh, and CPOs Satheesh, Praveen, and Joseph handled the operations. All three suspects have since been remanded in judicial custody.

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The latest rampage highlights a disturbing resurgence of gang activity in Changanassery. Both Midhun Thomas and Saju Jojo are listed on the police's 'GRIP' list, a registry designed to monitor high-risk career criminals. Midhun allegedly heads several local quotation gangs and controls much of the drug trade in the region, using college students to smuggle MDMA from Bengaluru.

Investigators also revealed that he ran an illegal high-stakes gambling operation at a top club in Thiruvalla, frequented by influential political and social figures.