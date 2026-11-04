The State Police Chief, Ravada A Chandra Sekhar, has defended Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan's controversial helicopter journey to a flood-hit area in Malappuram in a written statement before the Lok Ayukta. However, his response does not specify who sponsored the chartered flight or bore its cost. The Lok Ayukta has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary in connection with the matter.

The response was filed in connection with a complaint by advocate and social activist K M Shajahan, alleging maladministration and possible corruption in the arrangement of the Chief Minister's helicopter journey in September. The Lok Ayukta had earlier ordered an inquiry into the complaint.

Describing the allegations as "false, frivolous and vexatious", the Police Chief sought dismissal of the complaint at the threshold, arguing that it disclosed no grounds for an investigation under the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act or the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

In his statement, Chandra Sekhar said Satheesan, who also holds the disaster management portfolio, travelled to Pookkottumpadam in Nilambur following a flash flood in the Kottapuzha river on September 20. Six people were swept away in the incident amid heavy rain.

The Chief Minister visited the disaster site while rescue operations were underway, contacted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and sought assistance in the search operations, the report said. It described the visit as an essential official duty, adding that Satheesan had to assess the situation, issue directions and meet the affected families.

The Police Chief also credited the Chief Minister's intervention with ensuring coordination during the rescue operations and facilitating the restoration of normalcy. Satheesan had further assured the formulation of district-specific disaster management plans with the support of the Centre, NGOs and research institutions, including the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

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Defending the use of a special flight, the Police Chief referred to an agreement executed by him on behalf of the Keralam government with Chipson Aviation Private Limited on September 19, 2023. The three-year wet-lease agreement was for a twin-engine helicopter, primarily for police operations, including anti-Naxal surveillance, coastal and border monitoring, disaster response, VIP movement and air ambulance services.

The contract was valid until September 18, 2026, with an option for a further two-year extension. However, the government had decided against extending it, and the agreement had consequently expired, the statement said. It also denied allegations that Chipson Aviation had submitted a fresh proposal to provide helicopter services on a pay-per-use basis, describing them as fabricated.

The Police Chief further maintained that the government had neither intended to renew the existing agreement nor invite fresh bids for helicopter services. He denied that Chipson Aviation had any direct commercial interest in a decision pending before the government at the time of the Chief Minister's journey.

He also argued that Satheesan had derived no personal pecuniary benefit from the flight, which was arranged by Chipson Aviation at his request using services previously availed of by the government under valid agreements. The journey, he said, was undertaken solely for an essential public purpose and had caused no loss to the exchequer.

Shajahan's complaint, however, raises questions about the aircraft arrangement and the company's commercial interests. It concerns a nine-seater aircraft belonging to Kelachandra Logistics Private Limited, reportedly arranged through Chipson Aviation. The complainant alleged that ₹19,88,595 was charged for the journey.

The complaint also points to Chipson Aviation's existing helicopter service agreement with the Keralam government, which provided for a fixed monthly payment of ₹28 lakh for 25 flying hours. Shajahan has questioned the chartered flight arrangement in the context of the company's alleged commercial interests and sought an examination of the matter under Sections 7 and 11 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.