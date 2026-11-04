Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-76 result today 04/11/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DN 862528 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-76 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DN 862528
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
Second prize: ₹30 lakh- DP 984282
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - DO 531490
Fourth prize: ₹5000
0313, 0679, 1265, 1704, 1903, 2907, 4290, 4827, 4881, 5736, 6272, 7797, 8171, 8194, 8493, 8738, 8827, 9389, 9899
Fifth prize: ₹2000
0631, 2355, 3371, 3376, 3379, 3653
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Sixth prize: ₹1000
0239, 0314, 0942, 1094, 2601, 2755, 3162, 3600, 4467, 4536, 5335, 5510, 5648, 5757, 6324, 6839, 6940, 7554, 7568, 7771, 7881, 8791, 9370, 9541, 9851
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Seventh prize: ₹500
0042, 0102, 0151, 0395, 0401, 0433, 0536, 0544, 0592, 0618, 1215, 1397, 1451, 1545, 1564, 1636, 1761, 1783, 1889, 2060, 2617, 2762, 3005, 3172, 3180, 3215, 3363, 3455, 3534, 3632, 4335, 4410, 4572, 4599, 4694, 4907, 5008, 5134, 5202, 5305, 5308, 5452, 5493, 5740, 5758, 5798, 5962, 5964, 6044, 6192, 6396, 6497, 6548, 6784, 6863, 6929, 6945, 7085, 7190, 7307, 7332, 7358, 7529, 7863, 8095, 8141, 8252, 8368, 8531, 8587, 8857, 9246, 9373, 9418, 9509, 9829
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Eighth price: ₹200
0036, 0069, 0095, 0373, 0390, 0487, 0498, 0514, 0587, 0804, 1031, 1044, 1106, 1310, 1472, 1514, 1655, 1680, 1682, 1719, 1770, 1798, 1849, 2047, 2134, 2424, 2438, 2565, 2586, 2687, 2883, 3145, 3156, 3210, 3353, 3416, 3480, 3587, 3916, 4018, 4117, 4217, 4233, 4264, 4266, 4270, 4360, 4469, 4929, 4967, 5221, 5322, 5433, 5537, 5699, 5845, 6125, 6147, 6293, 6357, 6388, 6458, 6464, 6500, 6737, 6803, 6850, 6869, 6968, 7022, 7176, 7351, 7367, 7389, 7418, 7580, 7640, 7644, 7928, 8025, 8111, 8224, 8329, 8388, 8826, 8870, 8888, 9042, 9333, 9525, 9546, 9630, 9653, 9784, 9924, 9970
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Ninth prize: ₹100
0000, 0110, 0193, 0203, 0367, 0378, 0386, 0449, 0715, 0743, 0763, 0825, 0842, 0892, 0912, 0925, 0952, 0967, 0998, 1151, 1173, 1177, 1232, 1257, 1287, 1339, 1384, 1432, 1459, 1477, 1608, 1685, 1740, 2070, 2180, 2216, 2281, 2296, 2309, 2316, 2345, 2422, 2461, 2504, 2529, 2632, 2683, 2705, 2858, 2987, 3234, 3284, 3329, 3360, 3437, 3529, 3555, 3634, 3652, 3900, 4024, 4109, 4202, 4213, 4214, 4271, 4344, 4358, 4381, 4546, 4611, 4660, 4696, 4701, 4717, 4888, 4932, 5006, 5103, 5106, 5243, 5289, 5302, 5525, 5536, 5544, 5616, 5710, 5888, 6043, 6119, 6121, 6217, 6224, 6315, 6329, 6341, 6406, 6490, 6508, 6521, 6532, 6647, 6716, 6729, 6814, 6822, 6828, 6859, 6883, 7214, 7279, 7369, 7457, 7528, 7536, 7747, 7847, 8169, 8225, 8351, 8396, 8655, 8696, 8727, 8756, 8783, 8785, 8825, 9094, 9223, 9245, 9327, 9741, 9828, 9861, 9867, 9956
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Sthree Sakthi SS-544 result 03.11.2026
Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.