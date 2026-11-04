Thariode: After a relentless legal battle, the family of a local farmer whose life was shattered in a wild elephant attack has finally secured the compensation rightfully owed to him. It took nine years of perseverance to overcome the Forest Department’s bureaucratic resistance.

The tragedy struck in the early hours of July 5, 2017, when V K Sabu was returning home after delivering milk to the local dairy cooperative. A herd of three wild elephants ambushed him along the path. Hovering between life and death, Sabu narrowly survived after months of intensive medical treatment.

While doctors managed to save his life, multiple fractures in his legs left him bedridden and unable to walk for over a year. The family racked up medical expenses running into lakhs of rupees. In stark contrast, the Forest Department granted them a paltry sum of just ₹75,000 as total compensation.

Sabu’s repeated pleas for fair relief fell on deaf ears, forcing his family to move the Kalpetta Munsiff Court. The Forest Department dug in its heels, arguing before the bench that Sabu had already received the stipulated ex-gratia amount and was entitled to nothing more.

Rejecting the department’s stance, the court ordered that Sabu be paid ₹5.37 lakh in damages. Rather than complying, the Forest Department challenged the order in the Bathery Sessions Court, which promptly dismissed their appeal. The department then escalated the matter to the Kerala High Court, only to suffer another defeat as the higher court firmly upheld the ruling in the farmer’s favour.

In its landmark ruling, the High Court emphasised that the state bears a duty to prevent wildlife attacks and safeguard human settlements and agricultural livelihoods. The court underscored that victims of wild animal attacks are not strictly limited to the nominal relief packages fixed by the government, affirming their right to seek just and enhanced compensation through civil courts.

Delivering a strong reminder, the bench remarked that wildlife conservation must never come at the expense of protecting citizens’ fundamental rights.