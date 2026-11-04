Mutill: Despite finally being allotted a house under a government housing scheme, a destitute family here has been left in dire straits. Building permission for their long-awaited home has been withheld on the grounds that their sole asset, a five-cent plot, is classified as a paddy field in official land records.

Ubaila and her husband, Noor Muhammad, residents of Ward 3 in Muttil panchayat, now find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic apathy. After years of relentless waiting, the local body had finally sanctioned a house for the family. However, just as they were preparing to break ground, technicalities played spoilsport. The couple owns no other property, nor do they have anywhere else to turn for shelter.

Under the provisions of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, legal exemptions exist to allow land conversion for those who own no other suitable land to build a dwelling. While the law permits the conversion of up to 10 cents in panchayat areas for this specific purpose, the family laments that their paperwork remains entangled in bureaucratic red tape, denying them timely justice.

The couple is now on tenterhooks, dreading that the sanctioned funds will lapse if construction does not commence within the stipulated deadline. Highlighting the plight of underprivileged beneficiaries under housing initiatives like the LIFE Mission, the family and local residents have urged the Revenue Department and local self-government authorities to intervene immediately and clear the hurdles without delay.