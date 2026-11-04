Kadampanad: With miles still left to conquer and dreams waiting to be chased, 69-year-old Boban V George of Punnilethu shows no signs of slowing down. His enduring passion for running recently reached a major milestone as he crossed the finish line at the Amsterdam International Marathon, turning a long-cherished dream into reality.

While his peers in Kadampanad would take leisurely morning walks along village roads, Boban always preferred to run. His athletic foundation was built during his days at TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, in 1981. Even later, amidst a demanding career at the Mumbai Shipyard, he never let his running shoes gather dust. In fact, he founded a marathon group while working in Mumbai. What began with just three members has now expanded into a 40-strong community of shipyard retirees and current employees.

Sports have been a lifelong pursuit for Boban, who grew up playing volleyball and badminton. Keen to pass that passion on to the younger generation, he even developed a sports ground in his hometown to encourage local youth. Over the years, he has spearheaded local joggers' groups, ensuring that morning walks and distance training remain non-negotiable parts of his daily routine.

Boban ventured into serious long-distance running in his forties. Showing remarkable grit, he ran the Mumbai Marathon consecutively every year from 2004 to 2020. Stepping onto the international circuit had been a bucket-list goal for years; having conquered Amsterdam, his sights are now set on the upcoming Goa Marathon. For Boban, running is an essential source of physical vitality and mental peace. His journey carries an inspiring message: age is simply a number, it is sheer willpower that truly propels you forward.