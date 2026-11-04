The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) are awaiting the recovery of dues totalling ₹1,992.30 crore from consumers, private establishments and government institutions, putting additional financial pressure on the state's public sector utility providers.

The KSEB accounts for the bulk of the outstanding amount, with dues of ₹1,313.79 crore. The power utility is currently reporting a loss of ₹249.39 crore.

Private establishments owe the KSEB around ₹820 crore. As many as 155 establishments have accumulated substantial arrears, while 55 private establishments have had outstanding dues for more than 10 years.

Domestic consumers account for another ₹377.24 crore in pending payments to the KSEB. Government and semi-government institutions owe the power utility ₹38.17 crore.

The Kerala Water Authority, meanwhile, is awaiting the recovery of ₹678.51 crore. Government departments account for ₹110.09 crore of this amount, while private establishments owe ₹57.19 crore.

The remaining dues to the water utility are pending from domestic consumers and local self-government institutions.