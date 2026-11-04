Kollam: A 19-year-old nursing student was brutally assaulted, allegedly over his friendship with a senior female student at a private nursing college in Kollam. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The victim, Shon R Joseph, a native of Kannanalloor, is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a private medical college hospital after the attack left him with two fractured ribs and other injuries.

The arrested person has been identified as Pramod Kumar, alias Kannan Pramod (28), of Tharayil Puthenveettil, Madappally, Chavara.

The incident took place at 4.10 pm on October 31. Shon, a student at a private nursing college in Padappanaala, Thevalakkara, had stopped at a roadside eatery to buy bottled water after leaving college when he was attacked by a group of men.

According to the police, the assault was allegedly triggered by animosity over Shon's friendship with a senior female student. Mithun, a native of Thevalakkara, who was in a relationship with the senior student, allegedly instructed Pramod and his friend Akhil to attack Shon.

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The accused verbally abused Shon before punching him in the face and back. He was also kicked after falling to the ground. The assault left him with two fractured ribs and injuries to his forehead and cheek.

The Chavara Thekkumbhagum police have arrested Pramod, while the investigation into the involvement of the other accused is progressing. Mithun, the woman's boyfriend, is currently absconding.

An FIR has been registered under sections 296(b), 126(2), 115(2), 117(2), 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).