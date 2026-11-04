Kochi: An accused in a POCSO case, who attempted to murder the survivor after securing bail in Perumbavoor, has been arrested. While being produced before the magistrate in connection with the attack, the accused leapt from the first floor of the court complex in a desperate bid to escape. He sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. After doctors confirmed that the injuries were not critical, the court remanded him to judicial custody.

The arrested individual has been identified as Muhammad Adinan (22), hailing from Karuvillil, Perumani, near Arakkappady, Perumbavoor. The attack took place on Monday afternoon. Adinan barged into the survivor’s house, brutally assaulted her, and stabbed her. Two local youths who rushed to the girl's aid upon hearing the commotion were also stabbed when they tried to intervene.

Adinan had previously been arrested on August 8 for sexually assaulting the minor girl and was subsequently remanded. He walked out of prison on bail on October 18. Police stated that the murder attempt was fueled by a grudge against the girl for filing the police complaint that had landed him behind bars.

Following his arrest for the stabbing, he was produced before the court on Tuesday evening. During the proceedings, the defense counsel submitted that the accused suffered from mental health issues. The judge, however, directed them to wait for a detailed hearing. While waiting outside the courtroom, Adinan managed to give his police escort the slip and jumped off the first floor. Officers immediately overpowered and recaptured him. They rushed him to a nearby hospital for first aid, and he was later produced before the Muvattupuzha court.