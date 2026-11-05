Kollam: Ahead of her transfer as Superintendent of Police (SP) to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Special Cell in Ernakulam, Kollam City Police Commissioner M. Hemalatha was treated to an unexpected and touching surprise by her colleagues. Veering away from conventional formal send-offs, her team organized a loving Valakappu, a traditional South Indian bangle ceremony, making her farewell truly one-of-a-kind.

Decked out in traditional festive finery with floral arrangements and ornaments, the venue set a warm backdrop as colleagues took turns lovingly adorning the Commissioner’s wrists with glass bangles. Overwhelmed with joy, Hemalatha expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the thoughtful, moving gesture.

Valakappu is a cherished maternity ritual prominently observed in Tamil Nadu, held to bless an expectant mother and her unborn child with health, happiness, and prosperity. Officers from the Kollam City Police along with other dignitaries were present.