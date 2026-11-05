Adoor: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) traffic surveillance camera installed at the busy High School Junction has not been replaced since it was destroyed in a road accident, leaving the critical intersection unmonitored.

The camera, set up by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) at the intersection of the Kayamkulam–Punalur (KP) Road and the Main Central (MC) Road to curb violations and manage traffic flow, was knocked down by a tipper truck in May 2023. A replacement is yet to be installed despite the prolonged delay.

Previously, the automated system played a key role in tracking traffic offenses and regulating vehicular movement at the junction. In its absence, monitoring violations has become difficult, and the area has seen a noticeable increase in accidents, turning the junction into a persistent black spot.

MVD officials had initially stated that a new camera would be installed once the legal proceedings regarding the accident were resolved. However, the process has stalled.

Due to the absence of both electronic surveillance and regular police deployment, speeding, reckless driving, and other violations continue unchecked. Commuters and local residents have urged the Motor Vehicles Department to intervene immediately and reinstall the camera to ensure road safety.