Kadhuthuruthy: Months before the courts formally affirmed that women are legally permitted to work in toddy shops, 47-year-old Sindhu Rajeev had already stepped behind the counter in Kaduthuruthy. Today, as a registered trade union worker at the Kaduthuruthy Town toddy shop, she holds the distinction of being the state’s first female toddy salesperson.

The transition was driven by necessity. Her husband, Rajeev, had served as a salesman at toddy shop TS No. 49 for 25 years. Following his death on July 17, Sindhu faced the sudden burden of supporting her two children. Determined to keep the household afloat, she approached the shop’s licensees, Ajayan and Finil Cherian, offering to take over her late husband’s duties. The management agreed without objection, and Sindhu joined the staff three months ago.

Sindhu works a 12-hour shift from 8 am to 8 pm, serving toddy poured by the shop manager to customers. Given the outlet's central location, business is brisk, with daily sales exceeding 100 litres.

Sindhu notes that her gender has never hindered her work. Despite the common perception that toddy shops are prone to brawls and disruptive behavior, she reports an entirely respectful environment. Customers and colleagues alike treat her with dignity, and there have been no disorderly incidents during her shifts.

While her appointment initially drew surprise from excise officials, union representatives, and the Toddy Workers Welfare Fund Board, Sindhu is earning a fair wage and has settled comfortably into the role. Both Sindhu and the shop's management now hope her path will encourage more women to enter the sector.