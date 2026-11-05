A 29-year-old techie working at Infopark was run over by a speeding private bus near Kuzhikattumoola junction on Infopark Road in Kakkanad. The tragic incident occurred at around 8.20 am while she was walking back home from a local fitness centre.

The victim was A Akshara, an employee with Ernst & Young in Infopark. A native of Pulinchery in Thrissur, she was residing at Hoysala E-Homes in Kusumagiri.

Eyewitnesses reported that Akshara was walking carefully along the extreme edge of the road when a private bus named 'Malayil', operating on the Infopark–Ernakulam route, came speeding from the opposite direction and rammed her. The impact threw her onto the road, after which the rear wheels of the vehicle ran over her body. Although onlookers rushed her to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries soon.

Following the fatal crash, the Infopark police arrested the bus driver, Binoy (43), a resident of Kakkanad. Officers have also impounded the bus.

Akshara is survived by her husband Varun, a native of Edappal Pantavoor, her parents Omanakkuttan and Leela, and her sister Arunima. Her funeral is scheduled to be held from 2 pm on Thursday at the Paramekkavu Shanthi Ghat cremation ground in Thrissur.