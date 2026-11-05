Kanjar: Demands are mounting for the immediate restoration and revamp of the neglected Kanjar Water Theme Park, which currently lies in ruins, overgrown with weeds and wild shrubs. Both the Idukki Block Panchayat and the Arakkulam Grama Panchayat are willing to release funds for its redevelopment. However, procedural roadblocks from the Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project (MVIP) authorities have brought the project to a standstill.

The Idukki Block Panchayat had resolved to invest ₹35 lakh to develop essential amenities, including a cafeteria, modern restrooms, and visitor infrastructure. A detailed blueprint was prepared and officially submitted to the MVIP months ago, but the authorities have yet to respond.

The park is nestled along the scenic banks of the Kanjar River on the busy Thodupuzha–Puliyanmala State Highway, a route frequented by large numbers of commuters and tourists. Around 15 years ago, the Block Panchayat developed the first phase of the project at a cost of ₹13 lakh on land owned by the MVIP, planting flowering shrubs and trees to create a picturesque riverside walkway stretching nearly half a kilometre.

The proposed ₹35 lakh revamp was meant to build upon that foundation, transforming the neglected park into a vibrant adventure and recreational hub. Yet, with the MVIP dragging its feet on granting the required clearances, the park’s future remains caught in administrative limbo.