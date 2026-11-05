Vypeen: As the skies begin to clear after the monsoon rains, the beaches of Vypeen are bursting into colour, with carpets of violet sea morning glory flowers transforming the coastline into a breathtaking spectacle. The blooms are also drawing tourists to the island’s shores.

Locally known as adambu, the plant thrives in areas with high soil salinity and blooms as the monsoon retreats. The rising salt content of the sand along Vypeen’s coastline has now created ideal conditions for it to flower in abundance. When in full bloom, its violet flowers resemble the famed neelakurinji flowers of Munnar, giving it the popular name `kadal kurinji'. Its scientific name is Ipomoea biloba.

The creeping vines spread rapidly, covering large stretches of land within weeks. Though the trumpet-shaped flowers last only a few days, hundreds of fresh blooms appear every day, keeping the coastline awash with colour. The coastal road running alongside the beach offers the best views of the floral display.