An ailing elephant calf, Maya, from Kodanad Abhayaranyam in Kerala was airlifted to the Vantara Animal Rescue Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Friday for specialised medical care.

The calf, which suffers from a genetic medical condition, was transported on a chartered flight that took off from Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 1.30 pm. The air transfer was sponsored by Vantara.

Maya had earlier been recommended for euthanasia. However, she was subsequently handed over to Vantara at the rescue centre's request for further medical evaluation and specialised treatment.

Elephant calf Maya being airlifted to Vantara. Photo: Special arrangement

CIAL made special arrangements at its Domestic Cargo Terminal to facilitate the transfer. A dedicated space and logistical support were provided to accommodate the cage carrying the calf and ensure its safe movement to the aircraft.

Veterinary examinations were conducted before the flight and during the journey to monitor Maya's condition.

CIAL Airport Director Manu G and Cargo Head Satheesh J Pai oversaw the arrangements at the terminal. Representatives of the Forest Department, Vantara and the veterinary and support teams were also present to coordinate the transfer.