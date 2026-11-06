Chalakudy: Amid the shrill whistles of modern express trains tearing through Chalakudy railway station, a century-old crane stands forgotten on the platform. Rusted and weather-beaten, the hand-operated giant was once the workhorse of the ambitious Cochin State Forest Tramway, helping move timber from the forests of Parambikulam to markets across the world. Today, it stands as a silent witness to an era that put Chalakudy on the global timber trade map.

A gateway to global markets.

The 79.5-km tramway line connecting the forests of Parambikulam with Chalakudy was built between 1905 and 1907. Conceived under the patronage of Rama Varma Raja, the then Maharaja of Cochin, the project was inaugurated on October 3, 1905, by Sir Arthur Oliver Villiers Russell, the Governor of Madras at the time.

Massive teak and rosewood logs felled in the dense forests of Parambikulam were transported to Chalakudy along the tramway's metre-gauge track. At the railway station, the crane was used to lift the logs at the timber depot and load them onto trains and trucks. From Chalakudy, the timber was shipped to markets across the world through the Cochin port and the railway network. The trade in forest resources played a significant role in the emergence of Cochin as a major industrial centre.

A legacy of German engineering

Designed to reduce manual labour, the hand-operated crane relied on large cogwheels and steel ropes to lift heavy loads. Workers had to turn the wheels using physical strength to operate the mechanism. The locomotives and workshop equipment required for the tramway were procured from the renowned German engineering firm Orenstein & Koppel. The crane, too, reflects the engineering technology employed during that era.

The long wait for a tramway museum

The tramway was discontinued in 1963 and most of its locomotives and equipment were sold as scrap. Much of what remained was abandoned in the forests, railway plots and workshops.

Remnants of the network, including damaged iron bridges, rusted wagons, stretches of railway track, wheels and water tanks, can still be found in the Parambikulam Wildlife Sanctuary and at the Tramway Regional Workshop in Chalakudy.

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The demand for a dedicated museum to preserve this rare railway heritage for future generations dates back several decades. Though the state tourism department initiated steps to set up a tramway museum, the project has run into technical hurdles and remains stalled.