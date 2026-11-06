Thenhipalam: The Calicut University Botanical Garden, home to a rich collection of rare plant species, has received formal recognition as a Biodiversity Heritage Site following a gazette notification. The recognition is expected to open up new avenues for securing financial assistance from the Centre, state government and other agencies for conserving its rich plant diversity.

Though the garden was declared a Biodiversity Heritage Site earlier, the government has now formalised the recognition through this gazette notification. Spread across 19.5 acres, the garden now includes an adjoining 13.5-acre forest patch, taking the total protected area to 33 acres. The expanded area will now remain under permanent protection.

Established in 1972, the garden owes its growth to the vision and efforts of several eminent botanists who served at the university over the years. Dr B K Nair was its first director. A pond inside the garden, which was recently renovated at a cost of ₹40 lakh, serves as the main source of water for its plants and trees.

The garden also has several distinctive features, including a ginger farm and a forest trail. The gazette notification was issued after an assessment by experts, including representatives of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board. With this, the Calicut University Botanical Garden has become the first such heritage site among universities in Kerala.