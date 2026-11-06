The Wayanad police have arrested a doctor heading the Emergency Critical Care Section of a super-speciality hospital in Kozhikode in connection with the seizure of 8.520 grams of MDMA at Vythiri. The doctor was arrested as the third accused in the case, police said.

The arrested has been identified as Dr K N Muhammed Fabin (41), of Love Dale House, a native of Morayoor in Malappuram district. His arrest followed a detailed investigation by the Vythiri police, assisted by the Wayanad District Anti-Narcotics Squad, according to a police communique.

The police had earlier arrested two persons, K E Noufal and Muhammed Nazeeb, both natives of Tamil Nadu, on October 23 in connection with the drug seizure.

During the investigation, the police reportedly traced WhatsApp calls, chat records and financial transactions between the first accused, Noufal, and Dr Muhammed Fabin. These digital and financial links led the investigating team to the doctor and eventually resulted in his arrest.

The police suspect that the doctor may have links with a wider drug distribution network and may have supplied narcotic substances to members of the medical fraternity, including medical students and fellow doctors. However, investigators are yet to establish his precise role in the alleged network. Further investigation is underway to identify others involved and trace the possible supply chain.

The investigation was led by Narcotics Cell and Gender Justice DySP Manoharan and Vythiri Circle Inspector P G Ramjith, with the support of the District Anti-Narcotics Squad.

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The Vythiri police took the doctor into custody from his rented accommodation at Manassery near Kozhikode recently. He was subsequently produced before the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Kalpetta, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

He has been lodged at the Vythiri Sub Jail.