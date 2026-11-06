The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in 11 districts of Keralam, forecasting heavy rainfall across the state on Friday.

The alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in Keralam on Saturday. Yellow alerts have been issued in five districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned that thunderstorms accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph are possible in the state.