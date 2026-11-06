Thiruvananthapuram: In a major shift in its development funding approach, the state government has decided to step up efforts to mobilise funds from the Centre by tapping all available central assistance schemes. The decision, taken at the first meeting of the state planning board, also envisages greater participation by private enterprises and expatriates in development projects.

As part of the plan, departments will be asked to identify projects eligible for central assistance and prepare and submit project proposals within stipulated timelines. The influence wielded by planning board vice-chairman K M Chandrasekhar in Delhi will also be leveraged to expedite central clearances and the release of funds. The government will seek Viability Gap Funding (VGF) from the Centre for public-private partnership (PPP) projects involving investments of more than ₹100 crore. The previous government had explored VGF assistance only for the Vizhinjam port project.

The government also plans to rope in non-resident Keralites, private enterprises and cooperative institutions as partners in development projects. With the significance of KIIFB expected to diminish, the government is looking to broaden its resource mobilisation strategy by securing greater central support.

Each planning board member will be assigned charge of a district, with district-level Plan Review Committees to be constituted under the joint leadership of the respective member and the district collector. The committees will meet once every three months to review the progress of projects. The government also plans to integrate, at the district level, projects with similar objectives being implemented by the state, local self-government institutions and the Centre to avoid duplication and prevent the wastage of funds.

The government has set a target of raising Keralam's annual Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate from 5% to 7%, taking the total GSDP from ₹16 lakh crore to ₹28 lakh crore. Improved infrastructure, stronger human resources and more empowered local self-government institutions are expected to drive growth and generate employment.

A Kerala Employment and Economic Opportunity Mission will also be launched, with the chief minister as its chairman. Chief Minister V D Satheesan chaired the meeting.

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Kudumbashree model for youth mission

The planning board has proposed setting up a Yuva Kerala Mission on the lines of Kudumbashree. The departments of local self-government, higher education, youth affairs and scheduled communities, along with planning board members, will work out the details of the initiative.

To promote investment in regional development, investment and development conclaves will be organised to bring together non-resident Keralites (NRKs) and local investors, with support from NORKA. The Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) will be the nodal agency for the initiative. The Scheduled Tribes Development Department will prepare an action plan for the implementation of forest rights.