Kottayam: The Nagampadam Indoor Stadium, constructed at a cost of ₹17 crore, is facing severe deterioration due to structural defects, persistent roof leaks, and ongoing neglect. The recurring water seepage now poses an immediate threat to the facility’s imported German maple wood flooring, installed at an expenditure of ₹3 crore.

Completed in February 2016, the facility has been plagued by structural shortcomings, primarily the use of substandard roofing sheets. The panels frequently crack, leading to leaks in different sections of the arena with every downpour. While District Sports Council authorities claim repairs are carried out routinely, water continues to seep through during rains.

The interior of the stadium has also suffered from severe pigeon infestation. The spectator galleries are largely unusable, with seats heavily damaged and coated in droppings.

Key Operational Challenges

Threat to Flooring: Water seeping from the ceiling has pushed the specialized wooden court to the brink of ruin. Proposals to lay protective mats over the floor have stalled due to a lack of allocated funds.

Absence of Climate Control: The stadium still lacks a centralized air-conditioning system. Athletes report that severe heat during daylight hours and the summer months makes extended training difficult. For several tournaments, organizers have been forced to deploy small, portable air coolers as a stopgap measure.

Financial Constraints: Revenue generated solely from renting the venue for tournaments is insufficient to meet basic maintenance and operating costs.

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Official Response and Concerns

Sports council officials state that installing a centralized air-conditioning system would require a minimum capital investment of ₹1 crore, alongside significantly higher recurring power costs.

In response to authorities' claims of financial unviability, sports associations and athletes have urged the council to adopt operational and revenue models used successfully by other indoor stadiums in the state. However, the administration has yet to act on these suggestions.

Monthly Financial Overview

Average Operating Expenditure: ₹40,000 – ₹45,000

Average Monthly Revenue: ₹30,000 – ₹40,000

Electricity Charges: ₹25,000 – ₹38,000