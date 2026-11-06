Kochi: To celebrate Children’s Day, a Raja Ravi Varma Gold Medal painting competition is being organised for students across the district. Hosted jointly by Manorama Nallapadam and Delhi Public School (DPS) Kochi, the event will take place on November 14 at the Delhi Public School campus in Athani, Nedumbassery.

Students from playschool up to Class 7 are eligible to participate. While entry is completely free, advance registration is mandatory. Prizes worth over ₹1.5 lakh are up for grabs.

The competition will kick off at 10 am on November 14. Participants will compete across four categories:

Playschool

Pre-Primary

Primary (Classes 1–3)

Upper Primary (Classes 4–7)

The winner of the Upper Primary category will be honoured with a gold medal, with the second and third runners-up taking home cash prizes of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000, respectively. Cash prizes will also be awarded to winners in the other categories. Additionally, five consolation prizes of ₹1,500 each will be given in every category. Every participant in the playschool section will receive an assured gift, and all contestants will be presented with participation certificates.

Furthermore, the top 40 performers in each category will be awarded a free six-month subscription to Malayala Manorama’s children’s publications.

Participants may use crayons, colored pencils, watercolours, or oil pastels. For Categories 1 through 3, pre-printed illustration sheets will be provided for colouring, whereas Category 4 will be given an on-the-spot theme to paint. During the event, an insightful parenting workshop will also be conducted for accompanying parents.

To register, click here and submit the Google Form.

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For inquiries, contact:96455 51191.