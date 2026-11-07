Kochi: Ahead of their departure to the United Nations headquarters in Geneva for the Youth Climate Diplomacy programme, a group of five students from Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School called on veteran actor Mammootty to seek his blessings and good wishes.

During the visit, the students briefed him on the papers they are scheduled to present at the event on November 19 and 20. Their project focuses on achieving "Net Zero Digital and E-Waste." Commending their initiative, Mammootty lauded the young delegation for tackling such a relevant and innovative topic.

The team heading to Geneva includes Advait Krishnan, Ameya Sajith, Aadhya Anto, Numair Sunaiz, and Amar Antony Vijay. They were accompanied by their teachers, Rose Mary Joy and Tinsa Merin Thomas.