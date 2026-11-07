Vaikom: Fisheries Department officials have seized 9.5 tonnes of clam shells that were being illegally transported in two trucks. The vehicles were intercepted during routine patrolling in the Chemmanakari and Kulasekharamangalam areas.

The consignment was being moved without the transit permits typically issued to clam cooperative societies. Under government regulations, private individuals are strictly required to obtain a permit to transport more than 200 kg of clams, clam shells, or clam meat, whether by land or water.

The operation was conducted on the directives of Fisheries Deputy Director P Sreekumar and led by Assistant Director A Krishnakumari. The inspection team comprised Assistant Fisheries Extension Officer Mattam Merit Kurian (from the Vaikom Fisheries Inspector Office) and Fisheries Officers Ayana Rajappan, P A Jishnu, J Gireesh, and R Swatheesh.