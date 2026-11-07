Pathanamthitta: The Kulanada grama panchayat has launched extensive preparations to accommodate the heavy influx of Sabarimala devotees during the pilgrimage season. To address parking bottlenecks, a three-acre free parking zone is being readied at the Sreevalsam ground in Kaippuzha, where land-clearing work has already been completed.

Sanitation infrastructure will include 10 restrooms, featuring eight eco-friendly bio-toilets. Work on a covered resting shelter (pandal) capable of housing at least 50 pilgrims at a time begins today, alongside dedicated spaces for devotees to cook meals. A perimeter safety fence has been erected to safeguard visitors and protect the lotus pond located at the rear of the grounds; two security guards will also be deployed on site.

However, locals have raised safety concerns regarding an uncovered drainage canal fronting the grounds, noting the hazard it presents in the absence of a pedestrian zebra crossing. Meanwhile, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is finalizing arrangements to install kiosks for clean drinking water.

A dedicated police aid post will be set up to monitor the area. Maintenance of the Kaippuzha suspension bridge is already in full swing, with cleaning completed and streetlights restored to working order.

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To manage the season smoothly, the civic body will hire temporary support staff, sanitation crews, and certified lifeguards to ensure safety at the river bathing ghats (kadavukal). Panchayat President Paul Rajan confirmed that all preparatory work and essential amenities will be fully operational before the start of the auspicious month of Vrischikam.