Kochi: India was more democratic under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as people could openly criticise the Prime Minister without fear, said Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, taking a sharp swipe at Narendra Modi over the Centre’s alleged crackdown on dissent and social media content.

Addressing a packed gathering of hundreds at Rajendra Maidan during the ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ protest on Saturday evening, Dipke said Modi would never have become Prime Minister had the Manmohan Singh government resorted to the same methods of social media takedowns and suppression of dissent that he accused the present regime of employing.

“There was a time when you made a joke out of Manmohan Singh; now the same joke is happening to you. If Manmohan Singh had ordered takedowns like that, you would never have become PM. If the same methods that Modi is using against the people of this country, against the systems of this country, were used back then, would he have ever become the Prime Minister? You wouldn’t even have stepped out of Gujarat. If in 2002 they had made you sign a peace bond, what would have happened?” he asked.

Clarifying that he was not endorsing either the Manmohan Singh government or previous administrations, Dipke said the political atmosphere then allowed greater freedom to question those in power.

“Although I am no fan of Manmohan Singh or any previous government, because I was too small then, I was in school. But that India was more democratic, where you were allowed to criticise the Prime Minister. And that is how democracy should be,” he said.

Dipke’s speech was the centrepiece of the protest, which brought hundreds of people to Rajendra Maidan following an afternoon march led by actor Prakash Raj from Marine Drive.

Holding the national tricolour aloft throughout his address, Dipke accused the ruling establishment of being terrified of public ridicule, wit and humour, citing the removal of critical content and memes from social media platforms.

Recounting his detention in Delhi during the protest, he alleged that the authorities were attempting to criminalise the display of constitutional symbols.

“I was sent behind bars for raising this tricolour. The last time that happened in India, we were ruled by the Britishers. Narendra Modi is no different. Arrest me in Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, or Tamil Nadu; I will come back again and raise this Tiranga because this Tiranga is my pride, ” he said.

Dipke also accused the Centre of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to systematically disenfranchise voters.

“When they won in 2014, they wanted to control what you eat. Then they came to who you can marry and who you can love. And now they have come to a point: who you can vote for. If you vote for them, they keep your name; if you don’t, they erase it,” he alleged.

Rejecting allegations that the CJP was dependent on foreign funding, Dipke turned his criticism towards Modi’s foreign policy, accusing the PM of yielding to international pressure over Russian oil purchases and trade tariffs.

He also challenged Modi to face an unscripted press conference, before warning that the electorate would hold the government accountable in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

“The PM’s chair belongs to the 140 cr citizens of this country. If you don't work for us, people will throw you out in 2029. And change will come through elections, which is why we need Gyanesh Kumar's resignation,” he said.

Dipke concluded by praising Keralam’s high literacy rate and political consciousness, saying India would have achieved developed-nation status long ago had other states followed the state's lead in education and literacy.

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Prakash Raj, who also addressed the gathering, said the younger generation was increasingly shedding its fear of the ruling establishment and challenging the government. He added many of those protesting had been children when Narendra Modi first came to power in 2014 and had since grown into politically conscious youngsters unwilling to remain silent.

“Unlike farmers, government employees and lecturers, who he said often hesitated to protest for fear of losing what they had, the youth had little to lose. These youngsters have nothing to lose,” he said, adding that the government’s response to protests had only strengthened the movement.

Wider solidarity at Rajendra Maidan

Hundreds of people of various ages gathered at the sprawling Rajendra Maidan against the backdrop of Kochi backwaters. The protest also saw many protest songs, band performances, plays, etc.

Organisers were seen requesting voluntary contributions from participants through GPay QR codes displayed on their badges to meet the logistical expenses of the protest.

Presiding over the meeting, noted author and critic NS Madhavan highlighted the irony of the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar being held in Kochi, where the latter had begun his administrative career.

“Gyanesh Kumar began his career here in Kochi as Assistant Collector and later Collector. And the beginning of our unrelenting struggle to bring an end to that career is also being forged right here in Kochi. It is at the throat of truthful and fair elections that Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah have placed their grasp. Gyanesh Kumar has to go,” he said.

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Former minister P Rajeev; former MP Sebastian Paul; DYFI State President Chinta Jerome; event convenor Gopakumar; AISF All India President Viraaj Devang; SFI All India Vice President Silpa Surendran; AISA Joint Secretary Danish Ali; NSUI General Secretary Jain Jaison; SIR activist Radhika Ganesh; CJP's South India in-charge Vijay Mallanki; Sunil P Elayidom; and television anchor Ranjini Haridas were among others who were present.