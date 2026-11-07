Riyadh: Keli Kala Samskarika Vedi's New Sanayya Area Lazurdi Unit hosted a warm farewell for executive committee member Santosh Kumar, who is returning home to Kerala after wrapping up a long and successful expatriate life in Saudi Arabia. The farewell gathering was held at his residence in Riyadh, presided over by unit president Shaiju Chalode.

A legacy of service and engagement

A native of Kottarakkara in Kollam district, Santosh Kumar has been working with the Saudi Ceramic Company for the past 16 years. During his time in Riyadh, he played an active role in Keli's organisational initiatives across the New Sanayya area. Attending members fondly recalled his invaluable contributions, dedicated service, and warm camaraderie throughout his tenure.

Felicitations and presentation

Distinguished leaders from Keli attended the event to extend their best wishes, including main patron committee members Suresh Kannapuram and Sebin Iqbal. New Sanayya Area Secretary Thomas Joy, President Nissar Mannanchery, Treasurer Tajudeen, Vice President Karunakaran Mannadi, Joint Treasurer Sajeesh, alongside area committee members Baby Chandrakumar, Satheesh Kumar, Kingston, and unit leaders Arun, Praveen, Rajan, and Sujith, spoke at the gathering to highlight Kumar's contributions.

Unit Secretary Rajesh Onakkoon presented a commemorative memento to Santosh Kumar on behalf of the organisation. The function opened with a welcome address by the unit secretary and concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Santosh Kumar, who expressed his gratitude to Keli and its members for their enduring support.