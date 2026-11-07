The Nagampadam Nehru Park, managed by the Kottayam Municipality, continues to face neglect, with deteriorating facilities and stalled renovation plans raising safety concerns among visitors. Despite earlier assurances of a comprehensive makeover, only minor repairs have been carried out, leaving the park in need of a major upgrade.

The proposed development plan envisioned a major upgrade, including landscaped lawns, modern play equipment, an open-air theatre, a musical fountain, small ornamental ponds, and paved walkways. However, the project remains stalled in bureaucratic delays, with officials attributing the slow progress to the age of the facility and procedural hurdles.

At present, several areas of the park pose safety concerns. A decaying tree stands precariously near the children’s rope-climbing apparatus, surrounded by overgrown weeds and uncollected foliage. The unkempt surroundings, combined with foul odour from an adjacent open drain, have raised fears of reptile infestation and rendered parts of the grounds virtually inaccessible.

The play amenities themselves are in a hazardous condition. Several swings are unusable due to missing seats and broken chains, while see-saws show advanced stages of rust. The sheet metal on various play structures has corroded, exposing sharp edges capable of causing injuries.

Despite these conditions, the park continues to record significant footfall, drawing hundreds of children and families during evening hours and school vacations. In addition to structural hazards, visitors have pointed out that inadequate lighting after dark further compromises safety due to non-functional lamps.

Local residents and regular visitors have urged the municipal administration to dismantle the obsolete and dangerous apparatus and install safe, modern recreational facilities without further delay.