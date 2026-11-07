Pothukallu: Years after it began operating from a cramped, shop-like rented building with minimal facilities, the Pothukallu police station continues to await a permanent complex.

The station lacks adequate working space for personnel, while vehicles seized in various cases are lined along both sides of the adjacent road, frequently causing traffic bottlenecks. Formed on March 12, 2006, following the bifurcation of the Edakkara police station, the facility was shifted into rented premises merely as a temporary arrangement.

Although authorities initially announced plans to identify land in Pothukallu town for a permanent building, and a 20-cent plot behind the local bus stand was subsequently identified, the proposal fell through due to a lack of administrative follow-up.

The station’s jurisdiction covers Pothukallu and portions of the Edakkara, Chungathara, and Chaliyar panchayats. Bounded by dense forest on three sides and sharing a border with Tamil Nadu, the region contains one of the district’s highest concentrations of tribal settlements, many situated deep within forest interiors. This expansive and complex terrain demands heightened vigilance and consistent policing.

The region is also vulnerable to recurring natural calamities during the monsoon. Being close to the catchment and origin of the Chaliyar River, it faces persistent flood risks. Notably, the 2019 Kavalappara landslide, which claimed 59 lives, occurred barely three kilometres from the station.

While the presence of a responsive police force remains critical for emergency rescue and disaster management, the station's poor physical infrastructure severely hampers day-to-day operations. The lack of basic administrative space and designated rooms continues to impede routine duties. Compounding the operational strain is a chronic staff shortage: compared to neighbouring stations with comparable workloads, Pothukallu functions with an estimated deficit of ten personnel, a shortfall that has persisted since its establishment.