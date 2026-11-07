Popular playback singer Sreya Jayadeep has added a brand-new Tata Harrier EV to her garage. The singer shared her excitement with fans on social media, posting videos and pictures of taking delivery of Tata Motors' flagship electric SUV alongside her family, complete with a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony at the dealership.

A musical prodigy's journey

Sreya Jayadeep first captured hearts as a young musical prodigy through popular television reality shows before establishing herself as a leading playback singer. She shot to nationwide fame with chartbusters such as "Enno Ninne Kanda Naal" from Amar Akbar Anthony and "Minungum Minnamininge" from Oppam. Over the years, she has expanded her repertoire beyond Malayalam cinema, lending her soulful voice to hit tracks in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Features of the flagship SUV

The Tata Harrier EV stands out as one of the most powerful and feature-loaded luxury electric SUVs in the market. Depending on the variant, the electric SUV is available with 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs, capable of delivering a driving range of over 500 km on a single charge. Its dual-motor setup powering an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system ensures smooth performance across challenging road conditions.

Inside the cabin, the Harrier EV offers a high-end luxury experience equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment display, a digital instrument cluster, a premium JBL sound system, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. For safety, the vehicle comes packed with Level-2 ADAS technology, a 360-degree camera system, seven airbags, and Electronic Stability Programme (ESP).