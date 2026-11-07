Vadakara: Growing up watching and lending a hand at his father’s workbench, a son has carved his way to top honours. For the second consecutive year, Ramkishore secured first place in the wood carving competition at the District School Work Experience Fair.

A Class 10 student at Naduvannur Government Higher Secondary School, Ramkishore bagged the title with an intricately sculpted wooden panel. He is the son of Sadanandan and Joshila, residents of Vattakkandi in Chalikkara, Perambra. Sadanandan has been working as a carpenter for over 15 years out of a modest shed adjoining their home. Ramkishore’s informal apprenticeship began simply by hanging around his father at the workshop, observing him keenly, and eventually picking up the chisels himself.

Artistic flair clearly runs in the blood. Before Ramkishore took the spotlight, his elder sister, Krishnamira, was the reigning champion in the very same category. She is currently a first-year undergraduate student at the Chembai Memorial Government Music College in Palakkad.