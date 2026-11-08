Tension prevailed during the concluding ceremony of the Keralalotsavam organised by Kaiparambu Grama Panchayat after a political dispute erupted over the inauguration of the event. CPM workers prevented former MLA and Adat panchayat member Anil Akkara from inaugurating the function at Sree Durga Vilasam School in Peramangalam, triggering dramatic scenes on the stage.

Akkara said he had arrived as the president of the Panchayat Association and maintained that he would leave only after inaugurating the programme. However, CPM workers insisted that he would not be allowed to inaugurate the event, arguing that the post of Panchayat Association president did not carry official protocol status and that Akkara was only an elected representative of Adat panchayat.

LDF members staged a protest by displaying a banner and opposing Akkara's inauguration. CPM workers subsequently entered the stage, further escalating tensions.

Peramangalam police reached the spot to prevent further escalation. The protesting LDF members were later arrested and removed from the venue.

Akkara eventually inaugurated the programme before leaving the stage.