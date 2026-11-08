Kadalundi: The annual Kadalundi Vavu festival commenced following the ceremonial departure (Purappadu) of the folk deity Jathavan from Mannur Kotta, observed in accordance with age-old customs. Accompanied by traditional panchavadyam percussion and attended by a large gathering of devotees, the procession served as the formal proclamation of the festival across the region.

The hereditary custodian from Choppan Kotta carried the idol of Jathavan, mounted on a cane horse effigy, placing it facing east on the southern side of the temple. As part of the preparatory rites, three circumambulations of the shrine were performed.

The procession began with the formal consent of the Kunnath family elder, accompanied by the elder of the Ambali family, and in the presence of the patriarch of the Marathayil family. To the rhythmic beats led by the Ilaya Peruvannan, the custodian carried the deity on his shoulders toward the Karakali grounds. Led by the Mootha Peruvannan of the Kudilpuraykkal family, the traditional village circuit (ooruchuttal) drew hundreds of devotees.

After receiving offerings at Ettiyatt and a floral garland at the eastern entrance of the Mannur Shiva Temple, the deity arrived at the grounds to take part in the traditional Karakali ritual game alongside devotees, welcomed by a shower of flower petals organized by local volunteers. A large crowd gathered to witness the ritual, where the custodian maneuvers the karamani, a ball-like object wrapped in coir rope, using his feet, while devotees play it back using their hands.

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By dusk, the procession reached the vicinity of the Pediyattu Kavu. Following the temple rituals, the deity resumed visits to local households, which will continue today.

The festival culminates early tomorrow morning at the Vakkadavu Kakkatt beach, where Jathavan reunites with his mother, the Goddess Bhagavathi. Following a ceremonial bath in the sea, both deities will proceed together to Pediyattu Kavu.

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According to regional tradition dating back over a millennium, Jathavan was banished by his mother for disobedience, but was later granted permission to reunite with her once a year on the new moon (Karuthavavu) of the Malayalam month of Thulam.