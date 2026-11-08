A 17-year-old boy accidentally shot himself while checking out his father's handgun at their home in Poochakkad near Kasaragod's Bekal.

The boy, Afas Ahmed, sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen after the firearm went off. The bullet got lodged near his spinal cord but did not damage any internal organs, Bekal Inspector Ajith Kumar P said. He underwent surgery at MIMS Hospital in Kasaragod, where doctors removed the bullet. "The doctors told us that the boy will survive," the officer said.

The incident happened around 10.30 pm on Saturday, November 7. However, it was reported to the police Sunday afternoon. According to Afas's statement to the police, he was checking the handgun when it accidentally went off. He said his father, Kunhammed, had kept the firearm between the pillows in the bedroom.

Police, however, are sceptical of the claim that Kunhammed had left the handgun under the pillow. "We are still investigating. Things will become clear tomorrow," the officer said on Sunday.

Kunhammed, a wealthy businessman who had operated businesses in the Gulf before returning home, had possessed the handgun for nearly 20 years, police said. The family lives in a big house with a separate cabinet for the handgun.

He had been booked by Bekal police under Section 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligence causing grievous hurt. It carries a maximum punishment of three years' imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹10,000, or both.

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He was also booked under Section 30 of the Arms Act for violations of licence conditions. The offence carries a maximum punishment of six months' imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹2,000, or both.