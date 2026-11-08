The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-80 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check the complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – MX 703439

Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series

Second prize: ₹25 lakh- MO 128818

Third prize: ₹5 lakh- MZ 218759

Fourth prize: ₹5000

0047, 0209, 0233, 0511, 0839, 1217, 1722, 2172, 2497, 3075, 3340, 3682, 3818, 3951, 4541, 4713, 5223, 7207, 7318

Fifth prize: ₹2000

2070, 4650, 4967, 5669, 6880, 7437

Sixth prize: ₹1000

0932, 1210, 1235, 2154, 3048, 3250, 3294, 4132, 4646, 5181, 5517, 5847, 5988, 6265, 6306, 6650, 6849, 7330, 7795, 8086, 8225, 8986, 9644, 9794, 9954

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Seventh prize: ₹500

0133, 0135, 0348, 0641, 0703, 1053, 1164, 1267, 1338, 1515, 1806, 2015, 2386, 2428, 2431, 2541, 2881, 3190, 3213, 3309, 3420, 3719, 3739, 3792, 3824, 3826, 3958, 4066, 4227, 4254, 4411, 4537, 4852, 5007, 5021, 5120, 5237, 5336, 5368, 5466, 5491, 5609, 6039, 6299, 6397, 6615, 6651, 6703, 6955, 7042, 7117, 7265, 7430, 7443, 7506, 7763, 7788, 7916, 8131, 8215, 8238, 8281, 8282, 8605, 8609, 8653, 8974, 9072, 9307, 9378, 9480, 9530, 9601, 9737, 9751, 9772

Eighth prize: ₹200

0073, 0168, 0460, 0693, 0833, 0935, 1176, 1223, 1278, 1395, 1488, 1509, 1578, 1788, 1795, 1881, 1955, 1962, 2060, 2076, 2132, 2183, 2411, 2495, 2766, 2958, 3017, 3055, 3160, 3289, 3356, 3462, 3831, 3901, 4056, 4473, 4505, 4519, 4521, 4802, 4922, 5009, 5033, 5148, 5184, 5304, 5402, 5427, 5481, 5486, 5495, 5589, 5700, 5713, 5897, 6012, 6029, 6077, 6136, 6188, 6196, 6200, 6298, 6330, 6357, 6599, 6749, 6854, 6959, 7045, 7368, 7391, 7407, 7553, 7807, 7885, 8094, 8343, 8500, 8636, 8686, 8746, 8796, 8897, 9045, 9167, 9337, 9356, 9500, 9578, 9764, 9797

Ninth prize: ₹100

0082, 0174, 0244, 0355, 0370, 0392, 0499, 0707, 0722, 0745, 0772, 0802, 0875, 0891, 0946, 1038, 1159, 1192, 1324, 1399, 1692, 1731, 1780, 1855, 1947, 1984, 2011, 2026, 2126, 2251, 2278, 2297, 2301, 2346, 2393, 2429, 2454, 2455, 2516, 2553, 2616, 2700, 2725, 2746, 2762, 2834, 2873, 2907, 2944, 3039, 3057, 3119, 3170, 3252, 3536, 3555, 3614, 3731, 3741, 3775, 3933, 3941, 3978, 3997, 4011, 4017, 4127, 4136, 4214, 4281, 4283, 4294, 4367, 4421, 4508, 4545, 4729, 4789, 4866, 4900, 5080, 5096, 5215, 5256, 5305, 5335, 5433, 5435, 5450, 5473, 5631, 5645, 5740, 5881, 6031, 6079, 6120, 6121, 6541, 6549, 6637, 6694, 6845, 6953, 7055, 7080, 7099, 7107, 7180, 7192, 7258, 7307, 7604, 7776, 7890, 7949, 8205, 8252, 8317, 8333, 8352, 8353, 8607, 8630, 8687, 8777, 8819, 8873, 8905, 8952, 8965, 9032, 9056, 9059, 9061, 9148, 9186, 9223, 9232, 9425, 9577, 9581, 9594, 9629, 9697, 9707, 9840, 9847, 9993, 9998

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya KR-775 result 07.11.2026

Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

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Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.