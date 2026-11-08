Punalur: Road resurfacing work on the Valacode flyover in Punalur was completed on Wednesday, addressing long-standing commuter delays and bottlenecks on the stretch.

Tarring operations commenced at 11am under regulated traffic conditions. During this period, vehicles traveling along the National Highway were diverted from TB Junction via Vattappada to Edamon Sathram Junction.

Severe potholes on the flyover had previously restricted heavy vehicles to single-lane transit. This bottleneck frequently led to long queues on both approaches, causing extended traffic gridlocks across Punalur town and along the National Highway.

Resurfacing work was also completed at the sharp curves in Kalayanad and Valacode. Officials stated that a second phase of surfacing, the Bituminous Concrete (BC) overlay, would be executed on these sections following the conclusion of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

Over the past two weeks, reconstruction work on the Valacode stretch had created severe dust pollution after the surface was stripped and gravel laid. The hazardous dust levels had forced several commercial establishments near the junction to shut down temporarily. The completion of the initial tarring layer is expected to restore normal traffic flow and ease conditions for local businesses.