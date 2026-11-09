Kottayam: The CITU has flagged a growing exodus of workers from trade unions and proposed a series of measures to arrest the trend, including a new ‘curriculum’ to educate workers on capitalism, socialism and class struggle.

An organisational expansion document presented by outgoing general secretary Elamaram Kareem at the CITU state conference calls for a study into the reasons behind workers leaving unions and intensified efforts to recruit and retain members. It also stresses the need to assess whether workers are satisfied with the functioning of their unions.

Each committee will be assigned an annual target to develop full-time workers and trade union cadres. The document identifies the shrinking organised industrial sector and the expansion of employment in the unorganised sector as major challenges to trade union activities.

To address these challenges, the CITU plans to expand its presence into new employment sectors and create a database of workers in both traditional and modern industries.

‘An organisation of the ruling dispensation’

The CITU leadership came under sharp criticism at the state conference, with delegates alleging that the organisation had deteriorated into an ‘organisation of the ruling dispensation’ during the 10 years of CPM rule in the state. They accused the leadership of failing to keep the CITU active as a fighting trade union organisation.

Delegates alleged that leaders who failed to discharge their responsibilities later sought refuge in self-criticism. They also criticised the CITU for failing to speak out when the Pinarayi government neglected the interests of various sections of workers.

The organisation was also faulted for its inability to take a clear stand when the UDF government continued policies followed by the previous Pinarayi government.

Left ministers had no time to listen to workers, while the government's response to criticism was largely limited to justifications, delegates said.

Former Finance Minister KN Balagopal had claimed that the government left office with a surplus of ₹6,000 crore in the treasury, despite the UDF's allegation that the treasury was virtually empty. Delegates argued that had the money been used to extend benefits to workers, including ASHA workers, the electoral setback in the Assembly elections might not have been so severe.

Former Industries Minister P Rajeeve was also accused of adopting an anti-worker approach. Even trade union leaders found it difficult to meet the minister, they alleged. The CITU state centre, too, had become inactive, delegates said.

Elamaram Kareem is scheduled to respond to the criticism during the discussion on Monday.

CITU conference to conclude today

The CITU state conference will conclude on Monday, with elections to the state committee scheduled for the day. The state committee will meet in the morning to finalise the list of office-bearers and committee members before presenting it at the conference.

The CPM has proposed incumbent vice-president and party state secretariat member KK Jayachandran as the next general secretary, succeeding Elamaram Kareem. T.P. Ramakrishnan is set to continue as state president, while former minister V Sivankutty is likely to replace P Nandakumar as treasurer.

The existing committee has 45 office-bearers and four invitees, apart from its other members. It includes 20 vice-presidents and 21 secretaries. Five committee members - KP Sahadevan, AAV Russell, N Unnikrishnan, L Indira and Sheela Alex - have passed away, while three others were removed at different points.

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A reshuffle is expected in the vice-president and secretary positions, with greater representation likely for new faces. Changes are also expected among the invitees.

The concluding public meeting will be held at 5 pm at Nehru Stadium in Nagampadam. Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the meeting.

There will be no workers' rally as part of the concluding events, it was announced earlier. Instead, a procession by conference delegates from the KC Mammen Mappillai Hall, the venue of the delegate session, and a march by Red Volunteers have been organised.

The delegates will set out in a procession at 4 pm, proceeding along KK Road to Central Junction, YMCA Road and Shastri Road before entering Nehru Stadium via Kurian Uthup Road.