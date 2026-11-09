A man allegedly attacked his wife with a machete shortly after the couple walked out of a police station following mediation over a family dispute in Marayoor.

The woman, Subbulakshmi (39), from the Nakku Petti tribal settlement at Theerthamala in Kanthalloor, sustained serious injuries in the attack on Sunday. Her husband, Sivanandan (42), was arrested by the Marayoor police.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm in front of the Marayoor police station. The couple had approached the police with complaints following a domestic dispute. After examining their complaints, Sub-Inspector Sibin Joseph intervened and mediated between them. The couple were subsequently allowed to leave after the issue was settled.

However, as they were walking along the road after leaving the station, Sivanandan allegedly attacked Subbulakshmi with a machete. She sustained around five cuts and was admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for treatment.