Nedumkandam: The quick thinking of a healthcare worker and the crew of a KSRTC bus saved the life of a young man who suddenly collapsed on board. The incident took place on Saturday aboard the ‘Priyadarshini’ bus en route to Muvattupuzha, which had departed from Kattappana at 6:30 am. The passenger, identified as Vijil, boarded the bus at Mundiyeruma and collapsed as the vehicle neared the Nedumkandam Medical Trust Hospital.

Ushakumari, an attendant at the Karunapuram Family Health Centre who happened to be travelling on the same bus, immediately administered CPR. Sensing the gravity of the emergency, driver Anoop and conductor Banerji acted without hesitation—reversing the bus through traffic and pulling right up to the hospital gates.

The bus crew, joined by fellow passengers, rushed the youth inside for medical attention. Demonstrating remarkable dedication, the crew resumed their onward journey only after Vijil’s family members arrived at the hospital.

The trio was later felicitated for their timely life-saving intervention at a function organised by the Congress Nedumkandam Constituency Committee, led by MLA Senapathy Venu. Constituency President M S Maheswaran, KPCC Secretary M N Gopi, Nedumkandam Panchayat President Shihabudeen Eettickal, INTUC Constituency President Reji Aasharikkandam, and Udumbanchola Constituency President George were also present and addressed the gathering.