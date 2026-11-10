Kattappana: Anax Joshi, a Class 10 student at St Mary’s High School, Vazhavara, has won the prestigious Bala Shastra Puraskaram (Junior Science Award), instituted by the Kerala State Sasthravedi. The award honours bright young minds who showcase exceptional and innovative scientific vision.

Anax earned the recognition for inventing a multipurpose agricultural vehicle designed to help farmers effortlessly adopt modern farming techniques. The state-of-the-art vehicle is remote-controlled, allowing farmers to carry out field operations quickly, smoothly, and from a safe distance.

By integrating multiple farming functions into a single machine, the vehicle saves significant time and labor while substantially boosting productivity. Anax's project aims to eliminate the backbreaking toil of traditional farming and make modern technology accessible to everyday growers.

Anax is the son of Joshi Sebastian and Jaisy Joshi, hailing from Thundathil, Nalumukku.