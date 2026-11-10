Thalanad: Perched nearly 3,000 feet above sea level, the picturesque Chonamala tourist spot in Thalanad is crying out for basic infrastructure. While the location promises breathtaking panoramic vistas, locals say visitors ought to be issued a clear warning that they should make the trip at their own risk.

Situated close to the renowned destination of Illikkal Kallu, Chonamala has turned into an ordeal for motorists. The approach road, constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), is now overgrown with wild brush, weeds, and tangles of vines on either side. It has narrowed the passage to the point where two vehicles can barely pass each other. With larger tourist vehicles also navigating this stretch, driving here has become miserable.

Repeated pleas to clear the roadside thickets have yielded no results. To make matters worse, debris from past landslides has still not been fully cleared from the tarmac. Crash barriers and retaining walls along the road are entirely concealed by wild overgrowth, while warning signs for speed breakers are not visible.

For visitors unfamiliar with the winding terrain, the lack of proper road markings significantly heightens the risk of accidents. Locals are demanding that authorities erect fresh warning signboards, repaint faded ones, and install streetlights to ensure safe travel after sundown.

Even if travelers endure the grueling drive to the summit, basic human conveniences are conspicuously absent. There are no public restrooms, nor are there any benches or designated viewing shelters where tourists can sit and take in the scenery.

To ensure safety after dark, local residents are urging authorities to immediately install solar high-mast lighting and step up police patrols in the area.