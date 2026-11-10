Santhome Creations, the cultural wing of the St George Mission in Eastham, has once again enthralled the UK Malayali community with its sixth major theatrical production, 'Makkal Ariyaan' (What Children Should Know). The play was staged at the Campion School Auditorium in Romford as part of the annual Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, held under the Syro-Malabar Eparchy of Great Britain.

Written by Pradeep Kumar Kavunthara and directed by Jaison George, the narrative masterfully contrasts the warmth of simple living prior to mobile phones and digital saturation with the fast-paced reality of today's Generation Z. The plot explores the deep-rooted relationships within an extended family of grandparents, parents, and grandchildren, reflecting on the enduring power of familial love alongside the necessity of adapting to changing times.

A message that resonates across generations

Running for two hours and fifteen minutes, the play kept the audience thoroughly absorbed from start to finish. Blending sharp humour with reflective social commentary, the script was intentionally crafted so that children raised in the UK could easily connect with the core message, while older audience members enjoyed a nostalgic look back at traditional family values. Attendees praised the performance as one of the most polished professional stage productions seen in the UK Malayali circuit in recent times.

Feast celebrations and community gathering

The play formed part of a multi-day parish celebration that commenced with the traditional flag hoisting by parish vicar Fr Vipin Vadakkeparambil on October 30. On October 31, a solemn Holy Mass was concelebrated by Fr Mathew Valiyaputhenpurayil and Fr Vipin Vadakkeparambil, followed by the Sunday School annual day showcase, the drama performance, and a community meal. The annual feast concluded on 1 Nov with a solemn Mass at St Michael's Church in Eastham, the Prasudhenthi ceremony, and a traditional procession around the church grounds.

Future staging and contacts

The smooth execution of the festivities was led by Fr Vipin Vadakkeparambil alongside trustees Jeeson Kadavil and Lovely Benny, supported by parish committee members and family unit volunteers. Following the enthusiastic response in Romford, the troupe is preparing to stage the play in additional venues across the UK. For bookings and further details, organisers can contact Santhome Creations coordinator Jethin Thomas on 07967644092.