Muthalamada: Mango orchards across Muthalamada, widely referred to as Keralam’s "Mango City," have begun to bloom. Known for having the earliest mango flowering and harvesting season in the country, the region saw inflorescence begin in late October and early November. However, untimely showers have dealt an early setback to expectations of a bumper yield and high market turnover.

The intermittent rain caused blossom drop and triggered unwanted vegetative flushing (new leaf growth) instead of flowering in several orchards. Agricultural experts note that dry, warm weather is critical for optimal flowering.

Despite the rain, the prevailing high temperatures during dry spells offer some optimism. Farmers and traders maintain that if clear weather persists, the season could still deliver a profitable yield. Spanning over 4,000 hectares of mango cultivation, the Muthalamada belt anticipates a commercial turnover exceeding ₹1,000 crore this season. Last year, favorable weather patterns resulted in strong yields and robust trade.

Lack of scientific guidance

A major concern among growers this season is the lack of structured scientific guidance regarding crop management during and after the flowering stage. Farmers and merchant associations had previously requested the deployment of scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at the start of the season to advise on pesticide application, blossom preservation, and pest control. However, no concrete steps have been taken so far.

Cultivators have reiterated the need for a permanent advisory mechanism to guide farmers on regulated chemical use and scientific crop management practices. During a recent visit to the region, Minister T. Siddique assured stakeholders that the Agriculture Department would intervene to address these issues. With the flowering season already underway, growers in Muthalamada are urging authorities to expedite the promised support.