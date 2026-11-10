Thrissur: The government is planning flexible timings for private buses during peak hours to address reckless competition and road accidents, Transport Minister C P John has said.

Speaking to the media in Thrissur, the minister said the existing time schedules, which were framed decades ago, were one of the major reasons behind competitive racing among private buses. Drivers often face pressure to overtake other buses operating on the same route, leading to dangerous driving practices. Under the current system, private buses were expected to cover one kilometre in two-and-a-half minutes. However, increasing traffic congestion in cities such as Ernakulam and Kannur made it difficult to meet this requirement, resulting in action against drivers who fail to maintain the prescribed timings, he said, stressing on the need to determine appropriate travel times during peak and non-peak hours.

Flexible timings would be introduced during the morning peak hours of 8.30 am to 11 am and evening peak hours of 4 pm to 7 pm. Bus operators would be given additional time during these periods and would not be penalised for delays caused by traffic congestion, the Minister said.

As part of the initiative, an RTO meeting was held in Kannur on Monday, where instructions were issued to address the issue. The minister said the existing system needed to be corrected before strict action could be taken against drivers and bus operators who continued to violate traffic rules.

On the increasing incidents of underage driving, he said parents should be held responsible rather than merely advising children. Parents who cannot prevent their underage children from taking vehicles should consider selling the vehicles, he said, adding that there would be no leniency in cases involving underage driving.