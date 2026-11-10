Vallicode: Ambalpoonchira, a picturesque recreational park situated adjacent to the Thalachempu paddy fields in Ward 11 of Vallicode Grama Panchayat along the Konni–Chandanappally Road, has fallen into severe neglect, with local residents reporting that the facility has been largely overrun by anti-social elements.

The project was originally developed by utilizing revenue (poramboke) land surrounding a local pond. The water body was fenced off, landscaped with ornamental plants, and seeded with water lilies. To cater to visitors, authorities installed 16 benches, six electric streetlights, four high-mast lamps, and three swings for children.

To tackle power outages, five solar-powered lights were set up across the premises. Dedicated restrooms for men, women, and persons with disabilities were also constructed under the state’s ‘Take a Break’ initiative. Additionally, a paved walkway encircling the pond became a popular trail for morning walks, jogging, and cycling.

Given its serene rural setting, the spot initially served as a quiet evening retreat for local residents and commuters returning from work. Following the infrastructure upgrades, families from neighboring areas began frequenting the park, and the scenic waterfront soon emerged as a popular location for pre-wedding photography.

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However, the growing footfall was soon accompanied by a rise in public drinking and unruly behavior. The recurring nuisance gradually drove families away, marking the beginning of the park's steady decline.

At present, the facility suffers from extensive damage and official apathy. One side of the pond’s embankment has collapsed, several seating benches have been vandalized, and both the conventional and solar lighting fixtures are completely defunct. The public toilets lie damaged and unusable. The water lilies that once defined the pond have vanished, and the garden beds cultivated by Kudumbashree workers have withered away.

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Citing the park's natural appeal in the heart of sprawling paddy fields, local residents have urged the Department of Tourism to step in, restore the damaged infrastructure, and introduce better oversight to revive the destination.