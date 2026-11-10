Valanchery: A full year after its official inauguration, the Municipal VFA Stadium has yet to see any football action.

Reports suggest that bureaucratic hurdles regarding land reclassification have stalled the ground from becoming operational. As a result, the municipality has once again been forced to host its sporting events—including the annual Keralotsavam competitions—at outside venues. The municipality had officially opened the stadium on November 5.

The stadium was built on land generously donated by the Valanchery Football Association (VFA). Four decades ago, this very ground was a thriving hub of local football, hosting VFA tournaments that featured many standout players. Today, that historic pitch lies deserted.

Constructed at an outlay of around ₹70 lakh, the facility is fully completed with a three-tier spectator gallery and four-sided perimeter fencing—yet it continues to sit idle, waiting for the first whistle to blow.